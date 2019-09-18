BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A theft suspect was arrested Wednesday after causing precautionary lockouts at two schools in Washington County, the sheriff’s office says.
Nathaniel Langstaff III was arrested on one count of theft in the second degree and on an unrelated warrant from Multnomah County and was lodged at the Washington County Jail.
Sunset High School and Terra Linda Elementary School were placed in lockout as a precaution as deputies searched for Langstaff III near Northwest Murray Boulevard and Northwest Trail Avenue.
People were asked to avoid the area as law enforcement searched for Langstaff III. The lockouts at both schools were lifted around 2:15 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
What reason for this search? What crime did the suspect commit?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.