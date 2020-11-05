CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies arrested a theft suspect after they say he led a chase, hit a pedestrian, and then crashed his car into a embankment off Interstate 205.
Detectives in an unmarked vehicle on Thursday morning saw the suspect, Oleg Olegovich Kirillov, 35, of Portland, leave the Fred Meyer store in the 8900 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue carrying a shopping basket with merchandise he appeared to have not paid for, according to the sheriff's office. Kirillov got into a Honda Civic in the parking lot and a second man got into the passenger side of the car., according to deputies.
The detectives suspected Kirillov had stolen the items and attempted to pull him over. Kirillov pulled into the Home Depot parking lot nearby but did not stop, eventually pulling back out onto Southeast 82nd Avenue and continuing north at a high rate of speed before turning east onto Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard, according to deputies.
Detectives pursued him and found he had crashed two blocks east of the Home Depot at I-205. Kirillov tried to flee on foot but was arrested. The Honda's passenger was detained and interviewed regarding the incident. The passenger was released after questioning.
According to detectives, Kirillov while driving had tried to turn right to enter the I-205 northbound on-ramp toward Portland, but was going too fast to negotiate the turn.The Honda then drove over a concrete median and crosswalk before hitting a traffic sign, continuing across all lanes before slamming into the embankment on the far side of the off-ramp.
According to detectives, Kirillov hit a 62-year-old pedestrian in the crosswalk. The man, of Happy Valley, had been walking with his wife when he was hit. His wife was not hurt.
Kirillov did not have a valid driver's license in Oregon and had two cite-and-release warrants for his arrest issued by Multnomah County Circuit Court for unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal mischief in the second degree. He was transported to an area hospital for evaluation after the incident and then lodged at the Clackamas County Jail non charges including assault in the second degree, failure to perform the duties of a drive to injured persons - felony, attempt to elude - felony, attempt to elude - misdemeanor, recklessly endangering, and theft in the second degree.
The sheriff's office is asking for additional information regarding Kirillov's activities. Anyone with information that could be helpful to investigators is asked to call the sheriff's office at 503-723-4949 and reference case number 20-023712 or use their online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip.
