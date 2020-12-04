Sheriff: Theft suspects had dead battery in getaway car, pair arrested trying to get a jump start

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two theft suspects were arrested in the Clackamas Promenade parking lot while trying to get a jump start for their getaway car, according to deputies.
Clackamas County deputies responded to Kohl’s at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 30. A loss-prevention officer reported seeing a man running out of the story carrying stolen merchandise. A second suspect was then seen next to a car.
When the first suspect reached the car, it appeared the suspects realized the battery was dead, according to deputies.
Investigators said the suspects then began asking other people in the parking lot for a jump start for their car.
When deputies arrived, the suspects had their car’s hood up and they were still trying to get a jump.
Raymond Allen Stavig, 41, of Molalla, and Derek Richard Benjamin Shurts, 27, of Clackamas, were taken into custody.
Deputies said Shurts stole the items from the store, and was also carrying counterfeit bills in his pocket.
Additional items recovered from the car were bags of clothing from other stores, several laptops and phones, multiple credit cards with different names, a magnetic card reader and writer, thumb drives, Oregon ID cards, more counterfeit bills, as well as methamphetamine and cocaine, according to deputies.
Deputies said Stavig claimed all those items belonged to his wife. He also offered additional explanations, according to investigators, including one of the credit cards belonged to a friend who let him use it to buy gasoline. Investigators said that card was found to have been used to buy items at multiple stores that day and it was used by Stavig to make those purchases.
Shurts told deputies that Stavig offered him $1,000 as deputies were arriving, if Shurts would take the blame for everything. Shurts declined.
Deputies identified and contacted the owner of a laptop and phone in Stavig’s car and learned those items were in a car that was stolen in Portland.
Information from the credit cards allowed deputies to identify nine victims of identity theft.
Stavig was arrested on charges including theft, possession of meth and a warrant out of Multnomah County for aggravated identify theft. Shurts was arrested on charges of second-degree theft, possession of a forged instrument and a warrant out of Crook County for possession of heroin.
Stavig was booked into the Clackamas County Jail, but Shurts was not booked into jail due to a medical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and reference 20-025559.
