WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Tigard man has been arrested in a sex abuse case, and detectives are concerned there may be additional victims.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded in May to reports of sex abuse that took place near a hospital in Portland. The victim reported that she was sexually abused by 58-year-old Jerry Nesseth back in 2019, according to the sheriff's office.
Nesseth was originally arrested on May 12 for third-degree sex abuse but he has since been indicted on first-degree sex abuse, a Measure 11 crime, the sheriff's office said.
According to the sheriff's office, Nesseth knew his victim through his work with a local church and most recently has worked as a "rafting missionary" with an organization called Oregon Adventure Ministries. Deputies are concerned the Nesseth has had contact with several young women through the ministry and are asking any other victims to report any abuse to law enforcement.
Anyone with information about the case or any other potential victims is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111 and reference case number 50-21-6672.
