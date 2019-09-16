LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies arrested a 29-year-old man after they say he intentionally set fire to a church in Lincoln County.
Jordan Savariego, a transient, was arrested without incident and is facing charges of arson, burglary, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says.
Savariego allegedly set fire to the Gleneden Beach Christian Church in the 7100 block of Church Avenue in Glenden Beach Sunday afternoon. Firefighters said flames were reportedly coming from the roof and spreading quickly.
Crews from several agencies, including the Depoe Bay Fire District, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, and the Newport Fire Department, worked for several hours to extinguish the fire. No one was inside the building and no injuries were reported.
Firefighters were able to save a large portion of the building, according to the sheriff’s office.
Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the fire was intentionally set, the sheriff’s office says. Savariego’s bail is set at $357,500.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
