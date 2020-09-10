MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested two men on Thursday after leading them in a wild chase and looting evacuated homes in the Santiam Canyon.
The sheriff’s office received a report around 10:00 a.m. of a suspicious van in Detroit. Fire crews also reported seeing the van earlier in Idahna and were concerned it was involved in lootings.
Deputies found the van near Gates and say it was driving at a high rate of speed.
Marion county and Linn County Sheriff's deputies pursued the van westbound on Highway 22 taking the exit toward Stayton and Sublimity areas. The sheriff's office says the van drove through a golf course, deputies deployed spike strips and stopped the van.
Two men ran from the van, according to the sheriff’s office.
With the help of a Linn County K-9 and nearby agencies, one suspect was found attempting to break into a home near the golf course. The other was found going into a goat shed near the Golf Lane southeast area.
Anthony Bodda,21, and Alexander Jones, 36, were booked into the Marion County Jail on first degree attempted theft, second degree burglary, felony elude, att. Misdemeanor elude, reckless driving, interfering with a peace officer, possession of a burglary tool, reckless endangering, first degree criminal mischief and second degree criminal trespass.
"I am disappointed that while in a state of emergency these people would victimize members of our community. The women and men of the Marion County Sheriff's Office are committed to holding people accountable if they chose to victimize residents from our evacuated areas. We will continue to patrol evacuated areas and do our best to protect these areas from criminal behavior," said Marion County Sheriff’s Office Kast.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office says several items were recovered from the van and estimates the damage caused to the golf course to be $1500.
