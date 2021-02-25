BENTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two men were arrested following an undercover operation by the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said detectives posed as a young child and posted to a local online service on Feb. 8.
During the investigation, the sheriff's office said a "large number" of men responded to the post and text messages were sent to the undercover account.
The men were told the child was only 15 years old, the sheriff's office said.
Steven Jay West, 70, of Gleneden Beach, was arrested on Feb. 10 after he responded to the undercover account and agreed to pay a 15-year-old Benton County resident for sex, according to the sheriff's office.
West was charged with first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, second-degree online sexual corruption of a child, luring a minor, and purchasing sex with a minor.
The sheriff's office said Rocky Keith McCallum, 50, of Monmouth, was arrested Wednesday after he also responded to the undercover account of what he believed to be a 15-year-old.
McCallum was charged with first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, second-degree online sexual corruption of a child, luring a minor, and attempted using child in display of sexually explicit conduct.
“We encourage parents to have open and ongoing conversations about safe and appropriate online behavior anytime your children have access to digital devices capable of accessing the internet,” Captain Don Rogers stated. “The Benton County Sheriff’s Office will continue to conduct these investigations to identify and hold accountable those individuals who choose to prey on our children.”
(1) comment
Immigration status?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.