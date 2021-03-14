FAIRVIEW, OR (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two men injured in Fairview on Saturday.
Deputies responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Northeast 205th Avenue at approximately 9:23 p.m. When she arrived, they found two men with gunshot injuries who were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
MCSO said deputies found multiple shell casings on the scene, and at least one bullet pierced an unoccupied parked car.
MCSO detectives responded to the scene and are investigating.
No other information is available at this time.
