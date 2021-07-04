COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after a road rage assault near Castle Rock on Saturday, according to Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired near Spirit Lake Highway and Si Town Road. When they arrived, they arrested two men identified by multiple witnesses who pointed their pistols at people inside a truck.
Terry G. Middleton, 70, of Napavine, and Jack L. Ritter, 63, of Salkum, were reportedly seen driving on both sides of a vehicle driven by a Castle Rock man. Witness said the men pointed their guns at the people inside the truck and forced them to stop. At least one suspect fired a shot.
The victims told deputies that the suspects pointed their guns and threatened to kill them. Middleton had reportedly pointed his pistol at the truck driver's head and then fired one shot near the vehicle during a confrontation.
Both were booked into the Cowlitz County Jail.
Middleton was charged with first-degree assault, two counts of felony harassment, two counts of a drive-by shooting. Ritter was charged with first-degree assault, two counts of felony harassment.
Both firearms were recovered and placed into evidence, according to the sheriff's office.
No injuries were reported.
