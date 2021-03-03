Sheriff: Two suspects arrested in connection with Lincoln Co. murder investigation

SILETZ, OR (KPTV) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Lincoln County.
Deputies responded to a report of an unconscious man on Cemetery Road near Government Hill Road in Siletz at 6:15 a.m. Feb. 20. Richard Allen Mann, 36, of Logsden, was pronounced dead.
Investigators said evidence at the scene suggested foul play in this case. Mann’s death was then determined to be caused by gunfire.
Search warrants were served at two homes on the 500 block of Tolowa Court in Siletz on Feb. 23. Deputies said a vehicle and other evidence was seized as a result of the search warrants.
Investigators continued gathering evidence and interviewing people with knowledge of the shooting, leading to the arrests of two suspects Tuesday evening.
Gavin Whitehawk Epperson, 27, of Siletz, was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree assault and third-degree conspiracy to commit assault.
Donovan Eugene Carey-Bennett, 23, of Siletz, was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of second-degree conspiracy to commit murder, third-degree assault and third-degree conspiracy to commit assault.
Multiple law enforcement agencies have been involved in the investigation. No further details were released Wednesday, including a motive for the shooting.
