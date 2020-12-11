Sheriff: Two women arrested at Clackamas Promenade connected to theft ring in Beaverton, Salem, Tigard

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two women arrested after stealing from stores at the Clackamas Town Center and Clackamas Promenade are connected to a theft ring that has hit Beaverton, Salem and Tigard, according to investigators.
Deputies responded to Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Clackamas Town Center at 2 p.m. Dec. 8. Two suspects stole several pairs of UGG boots and then left the scene in a Dodge Magnum with Washington plates.
The description of the suspects and the suspect vehicle matched another attempted theft at the Macy’s store in the mall a few weeks earlier. It also matched information distributed by the Tigard Police Department about an organized retail theft group operating in the area.
Deputies learned the suspect vehicle was next seen at the Clackamas Promenade, parked in front of Nordstrom Rack. The car was unoccupied, but the engine was running.
Deputies watched the vehicle and swooped in when the two suspects left the store. Felicia Lucille Pelote, 29, of Vancouver, and Erianna Love Jones, 25, of Gresham, were detained at the scene.
Jones was carrying a Nike shopping bag filled with boots that had just been stolen from Nordstrom Rack, according to deputies.
Deputies said several boxes of UGG boots, identical to those that had just been stolen from Dick’s Sporting Goods, were seen through the windows in the back of the Dodge Magnum.
More stolen clothing with price tags and security devices still attached were also recovered, according to deputies.
Investigators said Pelote admitted stealing items from Dick's Sporting Goods, but denied stealing anything from Nordstrom Rack. Ms. Jones also admitted to stealing from Dick's Sporting Goods.
Employees from both stores identified Jones and Pelote as the theft suspects, and said they were inside the stores together, and when they left together the security alarm sounded at both locations.
Pelote was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of first-degree theft and criminal conspiracy. Jones was booked into jail on theft charges and a warrant out of Clackamas County for two additional counts of organized retail theft. She was also in violation of her parole, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Further investigation revealed that Jones and Pelote are suspects connected to several theft cases in Beaverton, Tigard and Salem in November and December. Investigators said it’s part of a larger theft ring investigation.
The total amount of merchandise stolen from all the documented thefts is estimated to be more than $10,000.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and reference CCSO Case # 20-026105.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
