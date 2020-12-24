WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A driver was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after deputies say they rear-ended a USPS vehicle in Aloha.
The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. on Southwest 185th Avenue near Southwest Kinnaman Road.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a USPS carrier was stopped at a mailbox to deliver mail when he was rear-ended by a distracted driver. The impact of the crash pushed the postal vehicle into a front yard.
The letter carrier was not injured.
The other driver, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Northbound SW 185th was closed during the crash investigation. The roadway reopened just before 12 p.m.
It is not known at this time if the distracted driver will face any charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.