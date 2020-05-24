Sheriff: Utah teen killed by falling tree at Detroit Lake

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A teenage girl died in a boating accident on Detroit Lake on Sunday afternoon, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
At 3:40 p.m. Marion Patrol deputies were dispatched to a boating accident in the Box Canyon area of the lake. The caller had reported that two pontoon style boats had been tethered together near the shoreline when the top of a tree fell on the boats. According to the caller, at least one person had been severely injured.
When emergency crews arrived at Mongold boat ramp, someone was giving CPR to the victim. A Life Flight was called, but the victim did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victim was a 13-year-old girl from Utah was with her family when the accident occurred.
No other information was given.
