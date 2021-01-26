VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A driver was rushed to the hospital Monday evening after crashing into a tree, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Clark County deputies and emergency personnel were called out to a crash in the 2600 block of Northeast Minnehaha Street at about 6:15 p.m.
The sheriff's office said crews arrived to the scene and found a 1993 Honda Civic that had collided with a large cedar tree on the north side of NE Minnehaha.
The driver, identified as Angel Gonzalez, of Vancouver, was unconscious and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to the sheriff's office, evidence indicated the vehicle was likely traveling at a high speed before the crash.
Northeast Minnehaha was closed until about 9:45 p.m.
