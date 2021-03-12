VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he stole a catalytic converter and led deputies on a short pursuit in Vancouver, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
At about 4:42 a.m., deputies were called out to an auto prowl in progress in the area of Northeast 31st Court and Northeast 141st Street.
The sheriff's office said a neighbor reported an unknown person was underneath a vehicle possibly trying to steal a catalytic converter.
Deputies arrived to the scene and found the suspect, later identified as Patrick Kennedy, of Vancouver.
Kennedy got into a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup truck and attempted to flee.
According to the sheriff's office, Kennedy rammed several patrol vehicles as he was fleeing the area. He also crashed into fencing along Northeast 29th Avenue at Highland Hills Apartments before he continued southbound.
The sheriff's office said he crashed into a concrete barrier at Northeast 134 Street and Northeast 29th Avenue. Deputies pinned the Dodge against the barrier.
Kennedy was taken into custody without further incident.
The sheriff's office said the catalytic converter that was cut from a Toyota Prius fell from the Dodge during the attempt to elude.
Kennedy was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, attempt to elude, second-degree theft, and third-degree malicious mischief. The sheriff's office said additional charges for second-degree trafficking in stolen property were added from a previous investigation.
