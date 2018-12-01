COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Two Vancouver men are facing charges for a business burglary in remote eastern Cowlitz County that resulted in the theft of explosives, according to deputies.
Representatives of Dyno Nobel Co., which specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of explosives, told investigators that they lease a facility on Weyerhaeuser property where they maintain a small inventory of commercial explosive materials, primarily blasting caps.
The facility is behind a locked gate and has numerous other levels of security, according to investigators.
The burglars used “significant force” to gain access to the building, where several thousand blasting caps were stolen. Each cap is about the size of a ball point pen, according to deputies.
Investigators said a small pickup or car may have been used to commit the crime.
An informant later contacted a detective from the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Narcotics Task Force about a person attempting to sell explosives. Investigators set up an undercover buying agreement and gained information about making additional purchases.
At the next undercover purchasing meeting, the suspects were arrested.
A search warrant was then obtained for the Vancouver home of one of the suspects. Additional explosives and homemade explosive materials were recovered, according to deputies, along with burglary tools and other evidence. A 1998 Dodge Dakota pickup was also seized as evidence.
The suspects were identified as Nathanael Willard, 21, and Austin Mowe, 21, both of Vancouver. They were booked into jail on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, possession of stolen property, trafficking stolen property and possession of explosives.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy J. DeRosier or the on-duty sergeant, at 360-577-3092.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also involved in the investigation with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.