VERNONIA, OR (KPTV) - A Vernonia man was arrested Tuesday and is facing multiple counts of child sexual abuse, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said the Vernonia Police Department and the Department of Justice served a search warrant on Sept. 23 in Vernonia after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.
The tip reported that 44-year-old Scott Allen Skeels downloaded and possessed child porn, according to the sheriff's office.
During the search warrant, investigators seized electronic devices that belonged to Skeels. The devices were searched and, according to the sheriff's office, several live videos of a young child were found.
Deputies, along with help from the Hillsboro Police Department, arrested Skeels on Tuesday at about 5 p.m. in Hillsboro.
Skeels was booked into the Columbia County Jail on four counts of invasion of personal privacy, three counts of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse, two counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse, three counts of using a child in a display of sexual conduct, three counts of second-degree attempted sex abuse, and one count of first-degree sex abuse.
His bail has been set at $575,000.
The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.
