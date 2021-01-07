WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two people were arrested following an early morning stabbing and robbery outside a home in Beaverton Thursday, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Around 1:25 a.m., deputies responded to a reported robbery near the 100 block of Southwest 138th Avenue.
They found a victim at the scene with stab wounds to his face and upper body. He was transported to the hospital and was later released.
The victim told deputies he had just arrived home, and met his friend outside, 25-year-old Katherine Garrido.
The victim said he then went to unlock his front door and an unknown man came up to him and demanded his wallet. The victim told the stranger he didn’t have a wallet, and the suspect stabbed him several times, then ran off.
Garrido told deputies she witnessed the attack. She gave them a statement, and then left the scene on foot.
Deputies were able to view video surveillance footage from the victim's home that captured the incident.
Deputies said that around 3:30 a.m., they located a car registered to Garrido traveling eastbound on Highway 26.
They stopped the vehicle for traffic violations and recognized the male driver, 25-year-old Stephen Jajeh, as the robbery suspect from the surveillance video. Garrido was also in the vehicle.
Jajeh and Garrido were arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found a knife with blood on it in the trunk.
Both Jajeh and Garrido face charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Garrido also faces a charge of criminal conspiracy.
(3) comments
She looks like something out of Beatlejuice. He'll be easy to spot on parole.
Oh my goth! Some real winners here.
'The victim told deputies he had just arrived home, and met his friend outside' <> Some friend.
