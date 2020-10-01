TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Police with help from the Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted man found in a strip mall parking lot in Tigard.
Beaverton police with help from the county warrant apprehension team thought the Huy Le might be sleeping in his car and attempted to approach him in the 11900 block of Southwest Pacific Highway on Thursday around 9 a.m.
When law enforcement approached the car, Le, who is often armed, began fumbling around in his car and eventually hit the gas, according to the sheriff's office.
Law enforcement immedietly pinned the car, but not before the suspect hit the strip mall building, causing minor damage, law enforcement said.
Le was taken into custody without further incident and was transported to an area hospital with minor cuts and scrapes.
Le will be booked into the Washington County Jail on warrant charges out of Beaverton, with additional charges possible, according to the sheriff's office.
