Sheriff: Wanted man arrested, booked into Washington Co. Jail after chase with deputies in Yamhill Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A wanted man has been arrested a week after leading deputies on a chase in Yamhill County, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Dustin Reynolds, 34, was booked into the Washington County Jail on Thursday night.
Reynolds had a warrant for his arrest in Washington County. He was spotted by Yamhill County deputies at 2:52 p.m. Feb. 24 in the area of Phillips Road. Yamhill County deputies contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and a short chase occurred.
Deputies said Reynolds started driving on the wrong side of the road, causing oncoming traffic to move to avoid him. Deputies ended the chase due to the reckless driving of Reynolds.
Yamhill County deputies later located the car, a 2008 GMC Denali, but Reynolds was not found.
Washington County deputies said Reynolds was located and arrested without further incident on Thursday evening. No other details were released regarding his arrest.
He was arrested on a fugitive hold and for probation violations on charges including possession of a firearm, attempt to elude in a vehicle and hit-and-run.
