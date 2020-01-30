Sheriff: Wanted men arrested after barricading themselves inside Longview home

LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – Two wanted felons were arrested after barricading themselves inside a home in Longview, according to police.
The standoff on Thursday evening occurred in the 5800 block of Ocean Beach Highway after officers responded to the area to find a warrant subject.
When the wanted men saw the officers, they ran inside and barricaded the house, according to law enforcement.
Trevor Roberts, 29, and Lamont Hart Jr., 27, were known to carry weapons in the past, so detectives called in a SWAT team to help.
Law enforcement used gas munition and both men surrendered. No one was hurt and both men arrested on multiple warrants.
The Longview Fire Department and Washington State Department of Corrections officers were on scene to help as needed.
