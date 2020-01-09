Sheriff: Wanted military deserter from Joint Base Lewis-McChord caught on Oregon coast

YACHATS, OR (KPTV) - A wanted military deserter considered armed and dangerous out of Washington was caught on the Oregon coast, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person at Cape Perpetua Visitor Center at 8:24 a.m. Thursday.
The caller reported the suspicious person’s name as Chris Gardner.
Deputies said an earlier state-wide report was issued regarding 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gardner, who was described as a military deserter from Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma.
Members of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by two Oregon State Police troopers, closed off access to the visitor center and evacuated the area. Deputies found Gardner and confirmed he was the person in the U.S. Army bulletin.
Gardner was subsequently taken into custody. After a brief medical evaluation, Gardner was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on a federal detainer.
Gardner’s vehicle was then found by troopers at the nearby Neptune State Scenic Viewpoint. A firearm was found inside his vehicle, according to deputies.
Gardner has not been charged with any crimes in Lincoln County at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.
No further details were released about the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.