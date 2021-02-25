PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A wanted suspect carrying methamphetamine, heroin and a loaded gun repeatedly rammed a deputy’s patrol car in northeast Portland, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies found a vehicle matching the description of a suspect wanted on several warrants parked at a motel in the Wilkes neighborhood at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The suspect, 38-year-old Wayde Paul Silva, is known to elude law enforcement, according to deputies.
As deputies approached the car, they activated their lights and siren, and parked their vehicles in a way to prevent Silva from escaping the scene. Deputies said Silva then reversed his vehicle and rammed a deputy’s vehicle several times.
Deputies said the window tint on Silva’s vehicle made it impossible to see if anyone else was inside the car. As a result, deputies punched out a rear window. When that occurred, Silva surrendered, according to the sheriff’s office.
Silva was taken into custody without further incident.
Deputies said they found a backpack containing 10 grams of heroin and a firearm with a loaded magazine on the front passenger seat. Another 12 grams of meth were also discovered in the suspect’s car, according to deputies.
Silva was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree attempted assault and reckless endangering.
The case remains under investigation.
The sheriff’s office said a deputy and a sergeant sustained minor injuries to their hands during the incident. One was treated at the hospital, but both have returned to their regular assignments.
(1) comment
Can't we just lock these guys away for a long time? We are way too easy on crime in Oregon. So people are just born to be bad.
