Sheriff: Wanted suspects attacked Vancouver-area tobacco store worker, hit him with glass pipe

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Clark County deputies are searching for two suspects who attacked a tobacco store worker and hit him with a glass pipe.
Investigators said one of the men stole a $100 glass pipe from Discount Tobacco and Beverages on the 6300 block of Northeast Highway 99 at around 5:55 p.m. Nov. 30.
When a store employee attempted to stop the suspects, he was hit over the head repeatedly with a different glass pipe.
Both suspects then punched and kicked the worker before they ran away, according to deputies.
The worker sustained cuts to his head.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to email Deputy Mark Anderson at mark.anderson@clark.wa.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
