Sheriff: Wanted suspects hid in thick brush, ditch after chase in Clackamas County

CLACKMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two wanted suspects were arrested after a chase through Clackamas County and an extensive search through thick brush, according to the sheriff’s office.
The case began at around 5 a.m. Thursday when a deputy attempted to stop a 1996 Nissan Sentra with two men inside because the car did not have its lights on, the driver was failing to say in a lane and the car did not have license plates.
A chase ensued from Clackamas to Boring. Spike strips were used, and the car was found abandoned off the road in dirt and tall grass near Southeast Altman Road and Pipeline Road.
Deputies said the ignition from the car was missing and a few wires hung in its place. Deputies contacted the last registered owner, who said the car was sold a long time ago.
As deputies searched the area, one suspect was heard in the brush to the north. The area was filled with dense blackberry briars and large trees, and had a creek running through it. The area was also surrounded by nursery fields.
A K-9 team and aerial drone were called out to assist with the search efforts. At 7:30 a.m., one suspect, 32-year-old Duane Carter of Portland, was found trying to hide under some brush, according to deputies.
Deputies cut a path out of the dense, thorny briars to walk out Carter. Carter had two felony warrants out of Multnomah County on charges of first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault.
Carter was taken to the hospital before being booked into jail.
At around noon, two 911 calls were made about a man crawling out of a ditch in the same area and walking away. The suspect, 28-year-old Tyler Scott Whitney of Sandy, was detained on Altman Road, east of Southeast Lusted Road. He had an active felony probation violation warrant out of Washington County on the charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
Additional charges may be forthcoming, according to deputies.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Sandy Police Department, Canby Police Department and American Medical Response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.