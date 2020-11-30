Sheriff: Wanted woman threw can of pork and beans at Douglas Co. deputy, kicked and scratched him

REEDSPORT, OR (KPTV) - A woman with a warrant threw a can of food at a deputy during a traffic stop, before kicking him twice, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chrysler PT Cruiser in the Reedsport area at around 3 p.m. Sunday.
During the traffic stop, the deputy learned the passenger in the car, Holly Lynne Sigmund, 54, of Florence, had a warrant for her arrest.
The deputy said Sigmund got out of the car and “became confrontational.”
The deputy said Sigmund resisted when he tried to place her in handcuffs. She then grabbed a can of pork and beans and threatened to throw it at the deputy, according to investigators.
The deputy attempted to use his Taser, but the sheriff’s office reported that it was ineffective, at which point Sigmund threw the can of pork and beans at the deputy’s head. The deputy was not hit by the can.
The deputy then attempted to physically take Sigmund into custody, but he said she continued to resist and kicked him twice in the ribs.
The deputy was ultimately able to take Sigmund into custody, but sustained scratches to his arms, forehead and right ear.
Sigmund was booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of assault on a public safety officer, resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct.
The deputy received treatment for minor injuries and was expected to return for his next shift, according to the sheriff’s office.
No further details were released about the case.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.