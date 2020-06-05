Sheriff: Washington Co. deputy accused of ‘concerning use of force’ in 2018, using racial epithets online in 2003

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Washington County deputy was arrested on the charge of first-degree official misconduct, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.
A jail booking photo was released Friday of Deputy Rian Alden.
Alden has been employed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office since 2007. In March 2018, investigators said Alden was investigated regarding a “concerning use of force incident in the jail” during the booking of a person who was arrested.
The incident was flagged for additional review by a supervisor, and subsequently, the sheriff’s office requested an outside agency conduct the investigation. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police investigated and forwarded their conclusions to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. At that time, the District Attorney’s Office stated there was not sufficient evidence to prosecute Alden and did not proceed with charges.
On May 31 of this year, the sheriff’s office received an email alleging that Alden engaged in online communication containing racial epithets in December 2003. Alden was placed on administrative leave and a personnel investigation was launched.
The Washington County District Attorney’s Office then re-opened the criminal case against the deputy involving the use of force incident at the jail in 2018.
On Friday, the case was presented to a grand jury and Alden was charged with official misconduct.
The sheriff’s office said no other evidence would be released until the adjudication of the case.
“Given new information available in this case, I understand and support the District Attorney’s decision to present the evidence to a grand jury. I thank the grand jury for their time and respect their decision,” said Washington County Sheriff Pat Garrett.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office recognized Alden on Facebook in August 2019 for graduating from the state police academy.
