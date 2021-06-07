WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been arrested for sexual abuse, and detectives believe there may be more victims who have not come forward.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said an investigation into Henry Stephen "Steve" Bauer, 58, began in March after detectives received a report from a woman who stated that Bauer sexually abused her when she was a child.
Following an investigation, a grand jury indicted Bauer on May 27 of four counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Detectives arrested Bauer at his home last Wednesday. He was booked into the Washington County Jail.
Detectives learned during their investigation that Bauer has a lengthy history of volunteering with various organizations where he had access to children and his concerning behavior with kids dates back to the late 1970s. Bauer was removed as a Boy Scout leader in 1993 amid allegations of abuse to a young boy, according to the sheriff's office. He also has ties to the Rockaway Beach community.
The sheriff's office said Bauer has known connections to the following organization:
- Boy Scouts of America Troops 1 and 150 (1970s-1993)
- Alpenrose Dairyville
- Neah-Kah-Nie High School (2009-2012)
- Portland Revels (2013-2021)
- Rockaway Beach Police Department (volunteer until 2017)
- Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA)
The sheriff's office said detectives strongly believe that Bauer has other victims that have not made reports to law enforcement. Detectives would like to hear from anyone with information about Bauer, regardless of the length of time it has been. People can contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office by calling 503-846-2700.
