WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – An argument between an estranged husband and wife led to a deadly shooting in Portland’s Bethany neighborhood, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says.
The husband died in the shooting Monday afternoon in the 16800 block of Northwest Germantown Road near Kaiser Road, according to deputies, who say the man and woman were going through a divorce.
The sheriff’s office says the wife shot the husband at least twice after he first pulled a gun during the argument. The woman after the shooting called 911. Deputies say there is no danger to the community in related to the incident.
The woman was detained at the scene for questioning. No additional details were immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
