CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A woman sought by deputies for her involvement in the assault of a witness in a deadly hit-and-run investigation has turned herself in, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Clackamas County deputies on Wednesday asked for the public’s help locating 28-year-old Alysha Raeann Esser, 28, of Gresham.
Investigators said Esser and her boyfriend, Kevin Charles Derrick, 30, confronted, physically assaulted and injured a witness in a hit-and-run case involving Derrick.
Derrick was arrested on charges of negligent homicide and failing to perform the duties of a driver following a crash in the Milwaukie area that killed Robert Eugene Keys, 59, of Gladstone, in September.
The assault on the witness occurred after Derrick initially posted bail, according to deputies. Investigators said the intent of the assault was to deter the witness from testifying against Derrick.
Derrick was subsequently arrested again and booked into jail on the additional charge of tampering with a witness. His bail was set at $1 million.
Deputies said Esser turned herself in at the Clackamas County Jail just before midnight Wednesday. She was booked on a felony warrant for tampering with a witness. Her bail was set at $25,000.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.