LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 48-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from Linn County Planning & Building, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
Angela Renee Adams is facing 10 counts of first-degree aggravated theft and two counts of first-degree theft.
In March 2020, the sheriff's office says a county employee suspected that Adams, who was the officer manager for Linn County Planning & Building, was stealing from the department.
A financial audit that was completed in Nov. 2020 revealed some discrepancies and a criminal investigation began, according to the sheriff's office.
During the investigation, the sheriff's office says detectives determined that about $235,000 of cash payments made to Linn County Planning & Building had not been deposited with the Linn County Treasurer in the last eight years.
According to the sheriff's office, detectives were able to see receipts for cash payments had been deleted from the permit software but were able to recover them with the assistance of the Linn County Information Technology Department who had the files backed up in the archive system.
Adams has been booked into the Linn County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Matt Wilcox at 541-967-3950.
(2) comments
she wore her epcot shirt to booking, magical
Bet you anything it has to do with gambling addiction. In fact, I would like to see stats on how much the crime of embezzlement has increased since legalized gambling in Oregon and Washington.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.