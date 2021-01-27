CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A woman and dog were killed, and another woman was injured following a crash in Clackamas County Monday.
Clackamas County Sheriff deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the 15200 block of South Springwater Road. They were told both drivers were injured and trapped inside their vehicles.
When emergency crews arrived, they found a red Toyota Celica and blue Volvo C30 with extensive front-end damage, authorities said. Crews went to work to free the involved drivers, and a Life Flight was requested.
The driver of the Toyota Celica, Veronica Lynn Zearing, 52, of Portland, was taken to a local level-one trauma hospital via Life Flight, where she later died. Zearing’s family has been notified.
Authorities determined Zearing was the at-fault driver in the crash. An analysis of her blood did not reveal alcohol but confirmed the presence of a depressant and stimulants to include methamphetamine, authorities said. Zearing’s license was suspended, and she also had a history of driving without insurance and a suspended license.
The driver of the Volvo C30, a 62-year-old Happy Valley woman, who was traveling with her dog Renny, was also taken to a level-one trauma unit. She sustained fractures and abrasions in the crash.
Renny, a 14-year-old cockapoo, died due to injuries sustained from the collision.
The investigation is ongoing.
Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said this was one of 20 traffic collisions Clackamas County 911 operators dispatched emergency personnel to throughout the day on Monday.
