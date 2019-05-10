CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A woman was arrested after a baseball bat assault in Clark County and a chase that ended with her slamming into law enforcement vehicles in Cowlitz County, according to deputies.
Clark County deputies responded to a report of an assault with a baseball bat at 6:23 a.m. Friday.
Investigators said the suspect was quickly identified as 30-year-old Hillary C. Rick.
A deputy who was familiar with Rick responded to the scene and saw her speeding away, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators said Rick did not stop for the deputy and a chase ensued, which also included a Battle Ground police officer.
The chase went up SR-503 into Cowlitz County where a PIT maneuver was used by law enforcement. Deputies said Rick rammed into a patrol vehicle and headed south on SR-503 toward other responding officers.
Deputies used spike strips and another PIT maneuver on Rick’s vehicle. Rick intentionally rammed two more patrol vehicles before being forced into a ditch, according to investigators.
Rick and her passenger were taken into custody. The passenger was not immediately identified.
Rick was taken to the hospital for observation. Deputies said she would be booked into the Clark County Jail on charges including second-degree assault and attempt to elude police.
No further details were released about the initial assault or the ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
