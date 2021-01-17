TIDEWATER, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of burglarizing a woman’s home and assaulting her was arrested Friday in Tidewater.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a reported stabbing on East Little Albany Loop.
The caller told dispatch that the victim was able to escape the suspect and seek help from a neighbor.
At the crime scene, deputies detained the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Branden Michael Gross.
The victim, who had stab wounds to her midsection, was assessed by emergency personnel and then transported to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital. Her injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
LCSO said that an investigation determined that the victim arrived home and found Gross, a stranger, upstairs.
The sheriff’s office said the victim wrestled Gross out of her home through the back door while screaming for help. Gross then entered the home again through the same door and another physical struggle ensued – it was then that he stabbed the victim twice in her abdomen, according to LCSO.
Neighbors heard the victim’s screams and came to the house, finding the victim and Gross in the physical struggle at the back door.
The sheriff’s office said the neighbors intervened, getting between the victim and Gross, allowing the victim to escape to another residence.
Gross then fled the victim’s home through the front door. Deputies found him at a nearby home and arrested him.
Gross faces charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail and his bail was set at $300,000.
According to LCSO, Gross suffers from mental health issues.
