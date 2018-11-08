ST. PAUL, OR (KPTV) - A woman found dead in a field near St. Paul was strangled, according to autopsy results.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the murder and subsequent suicide investigation involving 47-year-old Tricia Lynn Carter on Thursday.
Deputies said Carter was reported missing to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, the same day her body was discovered near Vachter Road and River Road Northeast.
Carter’s car was located in a restaurant parking lot in northwest Woodburn, about seven miles from where her body was found.
Carver’s estranged husband, Lemarr Carver, 42, was identified by detectives as the “primary person of interest” in his wife’s death.
At 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement served a search warrant at Lemarr Carver’s home in Hillsboro.
When a tactical team entered the home on the 6700 block of Patricia Lane Southeast, he was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Friends of Tricia Carver said she had been staying with her mother in Albany recently, but neighbors in Hillsboro said they had seen her over the summer, as well.
Deputies confirmed Lemarr Carver had a law practice. According to his office website, he worked in criminal defense and had a passion for helping those “mistreated by law enforcement.”
Detectives have not released any other details, including a possible motive for the killing of Tricia Carver.
A family spokesperson for Tricia Carver said they were not yet ready to speak publicly about this case.
