CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A woman was hospitalized with traumatic injuries after she was hit by a driver while walking, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office says.
A 911 caller found the female Monday morning lying in a ditch in the 800 block of Northwest Lakeshore Avenue in the Felida area of west Clark County.
Police responded just after 7 a.m. and say scene evidence indicates the driver was headed north when they hit the female. Police say she was walking on or near the east shoulder of the road when she was hit.
The CCSO Traffic Unit continues to investigate.
