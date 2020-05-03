CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating a murder suicide that happened on Sunday in Clark County.
At approximately 1:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 13600 block NE 319th Street. When they arrived they found a woman who appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds and a male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Detectives with the Clark County Major Crimes Unit are investigating.
The names will not be released until after family has been notified, the sheriff’s office said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.