Sheriff: Woman rescued from Gales Creek after high-speed chase in stable condition

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a 21-year-old passenger rescued from a car that crashed into Gales Creek after a high-speed pursuit last week is in stable condition at a Portland hospital.
Witnesses say the woman, from Gaston, was yelling for help Feb. 15 after the driver, 23-year-old Jeremiah Libbee, of Hillsboro, crashed down a steep embankment, hit a tree, and ended up 20 feet below the road in Gales Creek.
"I heard her screaming, 'help me, help me, help me,'" Dawn Haynes, a witness, said.
Deputies have not identified the woman rescued from the car near the 55900 block of Highway 6 but say after the crash, she was rushed to an area hospital with injuries described as critical.
Deputies say she was transported after crews removed the car from the water and cut off the roof; they said at one point, she was underwater while trapped in the vehicle.
Libbee was also hurt in the crash, but his injuries were not life-threatening, according to law enforcement.
Deputies Monday said Libbee has been discharged from the hospital.
Law enforcement says Libbee crashed into Gales Creek Feb. 15 after a North Plains police officer spotted him going nearly 90 mph on Highway 26.
A deputy was waiting near a Shell Station on Highway 6 with spike strips to try to stop the car and, when it came around the corner, Libbee lost control, and one of the tires’ hit the spike strip, according to law enforcement.
The North Plains Police Department continues to investigate and says the woman involved in the crash is considered a victim. The sheriff’s office on behalf of police Monday said additional information should be available for release as the investigation continues.
