CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured a woman near Boring Wednesday evening.
Just after 8:30 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call about a shooting in the area of Southeast 352nd Avenue and Southeast Brooks Road in unincorporated Clackamas County. The sheriff's office said the 911 caller reported he had discharged a firearm at the location.
Deputies later learned that Gresham police had located a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that same evening. According to the sheriff's office, they believe her injury was associated with the shooting call. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injury to her arm.
The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff's office said all that can be confirmed at this time is that there was some type of disturbance at the home, with multiple people on scene, and a firearm was discharged. No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 21-014859.
Because..alcohol or meth.
