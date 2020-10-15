ORCHARDS, WA (KPTV) - A woman stole a TV from a store, and then stole a vehicle from a good Samaritan who stopped because he thought she needed help.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of the suspect Thursday.
The investigation began at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Deputies said a woman stole a 65-inch TV from a Fred Meyer store in Orchards.
As she pushed it down the sidewalk, a man stopped to help. Deputies said the man thought the woman was struggling to move her TV.
The woman accepted his help, but then stole his vehicle with the TV inside.
Deputies are trying to locate the suspect.
No further details were released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact tanya.johnson@clark.wa.gov.
(2) comments
The employees at that store must have been asleep at the wheel not to notice someone pushing a big screen tv out the door.
The usual suspect, I see. And, let me guess...the good samaritan was white?
