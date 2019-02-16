MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) - A woman wanted by the Drug Enforcement Agency in Indiana was arrested in southern Oregon.
Deputies said Kayla Cheryl Navarro, 26, of Medford, was wanted on a federal warrant for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, as well as a probation violation.
The Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force tracked Navarro to a home in Medford this week, where she was seen entering a vehicle.
A traffic stop was conducted and Navarro was taken into custody.
Another passenger in the vehicle was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Deputies said both Navarro and the other suspect were in possession of meth and heroin.
Navarro was booked into the Jackson County Jail on the federal warrant and drug charges.
No other details were released about the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.