CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Inter-Agency Task Force helped arrest a woman who was wanted for killing her boyfriend in Sacramento, California, last year, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
Inez Kakar Savala, 20, was the suspect in the Nov. 1, 2020 murder of her then-boyfriend Jeremiah Zabala in Sacramento County.
The FBI's Portland office received information that Kakar Savala was believed to be in Clackamas County.
The sheriff's office said CCITF members spent a few days looking for Kakar Savala. On Nov. 22, 2020, task force members located her in Clackamas and took her into custody without incident.
Kakar Savala was booked into the Clackamas County Jail and later extradited to Sacramento County.
CCITF investigators also completed search warrants and seized evidence to help the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office detectives with their case, according to the sheriff's office.
Following the arrest, the FBI thanked the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and CCITF for their efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.