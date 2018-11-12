VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Deputies in southwest Washington arrested a woman Sunday for allegedly reaching inside a man's car and attempting to cut his throat.
The assault occurred outside the Willow Creek apartment complex around 1 p.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office says.
Deputies were in the area responding to a report of malicious mischief and, upon arrival, discovered a man sitting in his car with a stab wound. Ester J. Mitchell, 49, was identified as a suspect.
Investigators say Mitchell reached in through an open window and slashed the man’s throat with a butcher knife.
The man was parked outside the apartment complex in the 8500 block of Northeast Hazel Dell Avenue.
When Mitchell attempted to attack a second time, the man managed to wrestle the knife away from her, according to the sheriff’s office.
Mitchell fled the scene and was arrested after deputies later saw her leave the apartment building with a butcher knife.
The man who was cut suffered minor injuries, according to deputies.
Mitchell was booked into the Clark County Jail and is facing a charge of assault in the first degree.
