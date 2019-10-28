WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - The Woodburn High School head football coach has been arrested on charges including second-degree sex abuse involving a student, according to deputies.
Nicholas Federico, 38, of Salem, was taken into custody at the school Monday.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Woodburn Police Department received a tip in July about a video on Instagram that was believed to show Federico engaged in an “intimate act,” according to investigators.
Detectives said they discovered evidence that Federico had been messaging at least one student from the school using Snapchat, which led to an inappropriate relationship with the underage student.
Federico was arrested Monday on charges of second-degree sex abuse, online sexual corruption of a child and official misconduct.
Federico is the head football coach and a physical education teacher at Woodburn High School. Deputies said he has worked in the Woodburn School District since 2011.
Detectives are asking any potential victims or anyone with information about this ongoing investigation to call the tip line at 503-540-8079.
The school district released a statement Monday saying Federico was immediately placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
"The district understands that the school community will experience a range of emotions and will provide available resources to support our students, staff and families," according to the district's statement.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
