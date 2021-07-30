YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 22-year-old Woodburn man drowned on Thursday while recreating along the Willamette River near the Wheatland Ferry, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.
At about 5:18 p.m., 911 dispatch received a call which plotted in the area of the Wheatland Ferry. Due to a language barrier, dispatch attempted to transfer the call to the language line for translation help. The sheriff's office said the caller hung up during the transfer. Three attempts were made to call the original caller back.
Dispatch notified a sheriff's office patrol boat working on the Willamette River. A marine safety officer was able to contact the caller and located them with a group of people on the Marion County shoreline just north of the ferry landing. The sheriff's office said the officer learned that Alfredo Perez-Mendez had gone into the river and went under about 15 minutes prior and had not resurfaced.
Additional resources were requested while the officer and a deputy searched from the patrol boat. The sheriff's office said Perez-Mendez was located on the bottom of the river in about 13 feet of water near the Willamette Mission Boat Ramp. With help from two Good Samaritans, deputies were able to tie a rope around Perez-Mendez and pull him to the boat. CPR was started on the boat and he was taken to the Yamhill County side of the ferry landing to waiting fire and EMS personnel.
Despite lifesaving efforts, Perez-Mendez was pronounced dead. His family living in Guatemala have been notified. According to the sheriff's office, Perez-Mendez was not wearing a personal flotation device and did not know how to swim. The sheriff's office would like to remind people that the Willamette River has a strong current, and the shoreline along Willamette Mission State Park has a steep drop-off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.