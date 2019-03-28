WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A mental health technician at a Washington County hospital is accused of sexually abusing a patient in his care, according to deputies.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office detectives believe there may be more victims of Christopher Zeisler.
Zeisler, 28, of Portland, was arrested Tuesday on the charge of first-degree sex abuse. He was booked into jail with bail set at $250,000.
Investigators said Zeisler was employed as a mental health technician at Cedar Hills Hospital near Beaverton when he sexually abused a female patient he was caring for while working the night shift.
Surveillance video showed Zeisler spending an “unusual amount of time” in the patient’s room, according to detectives.
Zeisler began working at Cedar Hills Hospital in October 2018. He was immediately placed on leave when hospital administrators learned of the investigation. Deputies said he is no longer employed at Cedar Hills Hospital.
Detectives said the hospital has fully cooperated with the investigation.
Anyone with information about this investigation or other possible victims is asked to contact detectives at 503-846-2500.
