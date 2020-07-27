CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A teenage boy was arrested for murder after he drove through a crowd and killed one person early Saturday morning, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.
At around 4 a.m., deputies were called out to the Hunt Creek Rock pit, which is east of Nicolai Mountain off Highway 30, for a report of a hit-and-run crash.
The sheriff's office said an investigation revealed that a large gathering was occurring at the rock pit when a teen drove his vehicle into a crowd of people and fled the scene.
One person, identified as Robert Betschart, of Rainier, died as a result of his injuries, according to the sheriff's office. Three other people received serious injuries.
The sheriff's office said Kyle Snook, of Rainier, was arrested following an investigation. He is facing charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, five counts of felony vehicular assault, and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Snook was booked into the Cowlitz County Detention Facility pending arraignment, according to the sheriff's office.
The Clatsop County Major Crimes Team believe that many people who were at the gathering may have left before the incident or police arrival.
The sheriff's office said it is believed that the gathering began in the evening hours on Friday and went to the early morning hours on Saturday.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Justin Dersham at 503-325-8635.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.