CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a stabbing at an apartment complex near Gladstone, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
Just before 3 p.m., deputies were called out to reports of a stabbing that occurred at the Willamalane Apartments, located on Southeast Boardman Avenue.
The sheriff's office said 911 callers reported a man had entered an apartment and stabbed another man before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.
Deputies arrived and provided medical aid to the victim. The victim was then taken to OHSU, where he is still being treated for his injuries.
As detectives were responding to the scene to investigate, deputies received a call about a suspicious man near Southeast River Road and Southeast Oak Shore Court, about two miles away from the stabbing.
The sheriff's office said 911 callers reported that the man was walking in the area at a "high rate of speed wearing only his underwear." The man was also bleeding from the head.
Deputies arrived to the area and located the man, who was identified as the outstanding suspect from the stabbing, according to the sheriff's office.
The suspect, identified as Gavin Scott Hotchkiss, of Milwaukie, was treated by medical personnel at the scene.
After being medically cleared, Hotchkiss was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and a parole violation. His bail was set at $260,000.
The sheriff's office said detectives are still investigating why Hotchkiss entered the apartment and stabbed the victim.
No further details have been released at this time.
Anyone with information about Hotchkiss and/or the stabbing is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or through the online email form at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 20-020402.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
