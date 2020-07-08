LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning in Lebanon.
At around 4:20 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the area of Fuller Lane and Russell Drive.
Deputies, along with Lebanon police officers, arrived to the scene and located a victim with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Corvallis Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment.
The suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived, according to the sheriff's office. A description of the suspect is not available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Lovik at 541-967-3950.
