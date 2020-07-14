COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Deputies with help from a police dog arrested a 19-year-old accused of shooting at an SUV a man was sleeping inside, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.
Austin Qualls, of Longview, later threatened to shoot another person because Qualls was reportedly upset over a female, according to deputies.
Deputies first responded to the area of Pacific Way and Coal Creek Road in Longview at approximately 8:58 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses at the scene said a two people associated with a dark blue passenger car had stopped and fired shots into a Jeep Grand Cherokee parked at the location.
Both vehicles were gone when deputies arrived to find broken glass and 9mm shell casings. The victim, a 49-year-old Longview resident, later met with deputies and reported that he had been sleeping in his Jeep when he heard someone pounding on his vehicle and asking if anyone was home. The victim said he answered and then the subject fired into the SUV.
The sheriff's office shortly after that responded to another call where the reported party said he had received threatening videos from Qualls, who was reportedly upset over a female, deputies said.
Qualls reportedly told the victim, "I've got a gun and I'm coming down there to shoot you," the sheriff's office said.
In videos Qualls had posted to Instagram, he was seen with several firearms, including a 9mm pistol, according to investigators. In a video, deputies noted Qualls matched the physical and clothing descriptions given by witnesses to the earlier shooting incident.
The sheriff's office says Qualls fled from his home when deputies tried to contact him but was found and taken into custody after a K9 track. The sheriff's office later obtained a search warrant for Qualls' home a recovered the 9mm pistol seen in the video. The pistol contained ammunition matching that found at the scene of the earlier shooting, deputies said.
Qualls when interviewed admitted to the shooting at Pacific Way and Coal Creek Road and admitted to making threats in the incident that was reported after the shooting. He did not give a reason as to why he shot the vehicle.
Qualls is facing charges including assault in the first degree for the Coal Creek Road incident. He was booked for harassment - death threats, obstructing a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrests in connection with the threats report.
On Wednesday, deputies arrested Cadin C. Perdue, 19, of Longview. The sheriff's office said Perdue was identified as the driver of the suspect vehicle used in the drive-by shooting.
Perdue was booked into the Cowlitz County jail on charges of drive-by shooting and first-degree assault.
Deputies continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about either incident to contact Deputy Caity Neill at 360-577-3092.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
